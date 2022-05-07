Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.