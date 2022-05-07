OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneMain by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.