B. Riley Weighs in on ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,688,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,550,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

