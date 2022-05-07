Comparing Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Rating) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freestone Resources and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.65 -$450.00 million ($5.91) -5.68

Freestone Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A Weatherford International -11.04% -36.94% -4.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freestone Resources and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.05%. Given Weatherford International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Freestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freestone Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

