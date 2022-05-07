SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €132.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €132.00 ($138.95) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.21 ($142.33).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €91.64 ($96.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.19 and a 200 day moving average of €112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a one year low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a one year high of €129.74 ($136.57).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.