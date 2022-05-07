Financial Review: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) versus Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.45 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -12.00 Talkspace $113.67 million 1.76 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -0.92

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26% Talkspace -60.31% -47.62% -38.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Privia Health Group and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 12 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.09, indicating a potential upside of 78.99%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 264.10%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

