Head-To-Head Contrast: BM Technologies (BMTX) vs. Its Rivals

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the "State commercial banks" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BM Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 BM Technologies Competitors 2278 9739 7746 572 2.33

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.17%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 31.83%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 26.13% 45.94% 19.06% BM Technologies Competitors 28.73% 12.50% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million $17.58 million 9.26 BM Technologies Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.49

BM Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BM Technologies competitors beat BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc., through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

