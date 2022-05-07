MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($54.74).

MOR stock opened at €19.25 ($20.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.56 and a 200-day moving average of €29.58. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($21.85) and a fifty-two week high of €80.14 ($84.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

