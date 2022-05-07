Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

