Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.