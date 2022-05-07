2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 19,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,412,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 152.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 676,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

