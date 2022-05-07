Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Up 4.2% on Strong Earnings

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $59.65. 1,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

