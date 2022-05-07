Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $71.34. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 7,147 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 216,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 381,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.