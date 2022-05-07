Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Up 7.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $118.74. Approximately 3,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.17.

The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

