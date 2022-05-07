DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $106.94, but opened at $97.46. DaVita shares last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 7,639 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,335,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

