fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.42. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 292,752 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.