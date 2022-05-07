MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Up 2.4% on Earnings Beat

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.75 and last traded at $76.24. Approximately 6,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

