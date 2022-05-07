Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.63. 53,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 827,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

