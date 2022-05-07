Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Up 5.5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $136.77 and last traded at $136.77. 15,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 365,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.62.

The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

