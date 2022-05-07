Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Up 4.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 87,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,546,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock worth $3,257,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 573,420 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 105.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,744 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

