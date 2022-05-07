Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 10.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) traded down 10.9% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.83. 4,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 420,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after buying an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,491,000 after buying an additional 144,650 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

