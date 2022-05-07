Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 9.5% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 33,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 899,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

