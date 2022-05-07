Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.
DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.04.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.40 and a 200 day moving average of $455.69.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.
About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.