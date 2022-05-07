Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 626.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.40 and a 200 day moving average of $455.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.