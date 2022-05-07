iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $118.12, but opened at $146.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 6,075 shares.

The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,884,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,862,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

