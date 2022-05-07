StockNews.com Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Hold

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

MTLS stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Materialise has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

