Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

