Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Astec Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

