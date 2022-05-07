Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. Redfin has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.