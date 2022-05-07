Brokers Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

QSR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $70.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

