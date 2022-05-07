StockNews.com Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Buy”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

WIT has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

