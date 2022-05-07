Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $223.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.