Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.75%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

