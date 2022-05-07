KeyCorp Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

