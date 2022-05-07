StockNews.com Upgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to “Buy”

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPXC stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

