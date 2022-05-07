Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.