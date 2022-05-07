StockNews.com Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sell

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. Ball has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.