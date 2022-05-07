StockNews.com Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sell

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.
Shares of BLL stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. Ball has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
