Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 151.95% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $17,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

