Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.67 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

