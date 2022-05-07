Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for uniQure Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

