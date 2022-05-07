Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 596,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 180,182 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

