Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

