StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,403,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

