Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.070-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.07-2.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 89,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.