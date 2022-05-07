Audacy (AUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Audacy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUD stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $318.45 million, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Audacy by 155.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 98,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Audacy by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Audacy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

