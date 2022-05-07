Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNNE stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Cannae has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,696,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cannae by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cannae by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cannae by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

