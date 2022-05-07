Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $17.00 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 42,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10,587.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 116,252 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

