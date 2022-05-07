Research Analysts Set Expectations for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.