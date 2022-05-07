Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Syneos Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

