Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.34 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of WLK opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

