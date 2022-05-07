Cormark Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

